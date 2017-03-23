Comedian Chonda Pierce to bring "Happ...

Comedian Chonda Pierce to bring "Happily Laughter After" tour to East Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

It was while impersonating the American country comedian Minnie Pearl at Opryland Theme Park in Nashville that Chonda Pierce found a career. Over time, she developed her own material and began doing less Minnie Pearl and more Chonda Pierce, and people liked what they heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar 9 Duke defender 1
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb '17 dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,834,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC