Comedian Chonda Pierce to bring "Happily Laughter After" tour to East Texas
It was while impersonating the American country comedian Minnie Pearl at Opryland Theme Park in Nashville that Chonda Pierce found a career. Over time, she developed her own material and began doing less Minnie Pearl and more Chonda Pierce, and people liked what they heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC