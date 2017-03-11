Columnist: Christians Look Like 'Antiquated,' Hypocritical...

In an op-ed published in Friday's print edition of USA Today , The Atlantic contributor and Religion News Service columnist Jonathan Merritt lashed out at conservative Christians for opposing the so-called gay "moment" in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast remake , charging they're coming across as "antiquated bigots" keeping people from "coexist[ing]." Writing with the title "Flaming hypocrisy in evangelical Disney boycott" and subhead "Avoiding the subject of homosexuality will not prepare kids for the real world," Merritt showed pettiness from the start, knocking Christians for "hav[ing] opted for sackcloth and ashes" upon the news about LeFou instead of "singing and dancing."

