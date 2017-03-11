Columnist: Christians Look Like 'Antiquated,' Hypocritical...
In an op-ed published in Friday's print edition of USA Today , The Atlantic contributor and Religion News Service columnist Jonathan Merritt lashed out at conservative Christians for opposing the so-called gay "moment" in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast remake , charging they're coming across as "antiquated bigots" keeping people from "coexist[ing]." Writing with the title "Flaming hypocrisy in evangelical Disney boycott" and subhead "Avoiding the subject of homosexuality will not prepare kids for the real world," Merritt showed pettiness from the start, knocking Christians for "hav[ing] opted for sackcloth and ashes" upon the news about LeFou instead of "singing and dancing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC