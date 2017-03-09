Claims of sex orgies, prostitution an...

Claims of sex orgies, prostitution and porn videos shake Catholic Church in Italy

Thursday

ROME Lurid accusations of priests involved in sex orgies, porn videos and prostitution have emerged from several parishes in Italy recently, sending shock waves all the way to the Vatican and challenging the high standards that Pope Francis has demanded of clergy. In the southern city of Naples, for example, a priest was recently suspended from the parish of Santa Maria degli Angeli over claims he held gay orgies and used internet sites to recruit potential partners whom he paid for sex.

