Claims of sex orgies, prostitution and porn videos shake Catholic Church in Italy
ROME Lurid accusations of priests involved in sex orgies, porn videos and prostitution have emerged from several parishes in Italy recently, sending shock waves all the way to the Vatican and challenging the high standards that Pope Francis has demanded of clergy. In the southern city of Naples, for example, a priest was recently suspended from the parish of Santa Maria degli Angeli over claims he held gay orgies and used internet sites to recruit potential partners whom he paid for sex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Thu
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC