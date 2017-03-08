Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman: 'trust God' through tragedy
Steven Curtis Chapman, far right, performs with his parents and brother in 1970. Photo from "Between Heaven and the Real World" by Steven Curtis Chapman with Ken Abraham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|34 min
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC