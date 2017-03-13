Christian leaders ask Congress to reject Trump's foreign aid cuts
More than 100 Christian leaders, including 2017 inauguration speakers Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, are calling on Congress not to support cuts in President Trump's budget to America's foreign assistance programs that they argue make up less than 1 percent of the federal budget.
