Christian Hip-Hop Still Isn't Quite S...

Christian Hip-Hop Still Isn't Quite Sure What to Make of Chance the Rapper

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

There's the youth pastor who uses hip-hop to spread the gospel to youth, and there's the reformed hustler who zealously uses the gospel to share his love of hip-hop. But Chance the Rapper, who isn't a pedantic minister or a hardened rapper condemning the ills of the world, exposes ruptures in the Christian hip-hop genre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb 20 dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb 14 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16) Nov '16 narako 2
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC