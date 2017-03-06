Christian Hip-Hop Still Isn't Quite Sure What to Make of Chance the Rapper
There's the youth pastor who uses hip-hop to spread the gospel to youth, and there's the reformed hustler who zealously uses the gospel to share his love of hip-hop. But Chance the Rapper, who isn't a pedantic minister or a hardened rapper condemning the ills of the world, exposes ruptures in the Christian hip-hop genre.
