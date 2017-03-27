Chonda Pierce Brings Night Of Laughter To Hixson April 9

Emmy-nominated comedian Chonda Pierce is set to bring her "Happily Laugher After" tour to Hixson's Abba's House, 5208 Hixson Pike, on Sunday, April 9, at 7 p.m. The best-selling female comedian of all time, Pierce will deliver an uplifting and encouraging night of joy and laughter, armed with her unpretentious Southern charm and laser sharp wit.

