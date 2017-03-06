Absolutist ideas of truth have been responsible for religious and...

The current spate of tension, including violence, on India's campuses is essentially reducible to a conflict between two notions of truth: the single Truth and a pluralist vision of truth whether the subject is nationalism or religion or any other. How attractive is the idea of Truth being absolute and pure and thus being the most powerful negation of untruth or falsehood! Indeed, if Truth is absolute, it must also be singular; conversely, untruth and falsehood must be multiple in nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.