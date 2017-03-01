2-Year-Old Boy Left in Hot Car Dies i...

2-Year-Old Boy Left in Hot Car Dies in Florida; No Charges Yet

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A 2-year-old child left in his half-sister's hot car for five hours in Brandon, Florida, on Tuesday while she worked was later pronounced dead after being discovered and rushed to the hospital. According to the Brandon sheriff's office, 21-year-old Fiorello Vanessa Silva-Tello left her half-brother Jacob Manchego in her SUV around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday when she went to work at Best Friends for Kidz, news station WFTS reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb 20 dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb 14 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16) Nov '16 narako 2
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,545 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC