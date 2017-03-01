2-Year-Old Boy Left in Hot Car Dies in Florida; No Charges Yet

A 2-year-old child left in his half-sister's hot car for five hours in Brandon, Florida, on Tuesday while she worked was later pronounced dead after being discovered and rushed to the hospital. According to the Brandon sheriff's office, 21-year-old Fiorello Vanessa Silva-Tello left her half-brother Jacob Manchego in her SUV around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday when she went to work at Best Friends for Kidz, news station WFTS reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.