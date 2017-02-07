World Cafe Nashville: The New Respects

World Cafe Nashville: The New Respects

7 hrs ago

The Fitzgerald siblings - Darius and twins Alexandria and Alexis - and their cousin Jasmine Mullen realized as teenagers that there was really no established template for the band they wanted to be: a coed quartet of Tennessee-bred, African-American kids initially playing a variation on folk-rock. Their response was to keep at it, experimenting with whatever styles struck their fancy at the moment and sifting through the influences they'd absorbed from their upbringings.

