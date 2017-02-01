Trump's move to protect LGBT workers ...

Trump's move to protect LGBT workers unsettles religious conservatives

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado, on Oct. 30, 2016. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Carlo Allegri Lost amid the ongoing furor over President Trump's travel ban and the ecstasy over his first pick for the Supreme Court was another move on Tuesday that is starting to give social conservatives pause: Trump's continuance of the executive order by President Obama's policy that protects gay and transgender employees from discrimination while working for federal contractors.

