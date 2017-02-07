Trump is right: It's moral and legal to prioritize persecuted Christians

President Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Jonathan Ernst While President Trump's executive order on refugee resettlement remains the subject of near-constant national discussion, there is one part of that order that shouldn't be up for debate at all: It is moral and legal to prioritize religious minorities facing persecution. In fact, Trump should be celebrated for giving attention to religious minorities when Christians, Yazidis and others have so recently faced the threat of genocide in the Middle East.

