Trump administration should use key diplomatic tools for religious engagement
President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24, 2017. Trump has relied heavily on executive actions during his first month in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|4 hr
|Guest
|17
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC