This week's A&E highlights

21 hrs ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Local photographer and professor Ron Herman will present his latest collection of work, "Messengers of Peace," at Foothill College's Appreciation Hall on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. "Trap house jazz" and hip-hop artist Masego, who mixes dance beats and classical jazz, will perform in Bing Concert Hall's newly renovated cabaret/studio space on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 p.m. The Jamaican-born, Virginia-raised Masego not only sings but also plays cello, trumpet, drums, guitar, piano, and saxophone. Tickets are $5-$20.

