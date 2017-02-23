Steven Spielberg movie to examine notorious Catholic kidnapping of Jewish boy

BOLOGNA, Italy It was a heart-wrenching story that bitterly divided Catholics and Jews in Italy and provoked an international scandal more than 150 years ago. Edgardo Mortara, a Jewish boy from Bologna, was secretly baptized by a maid when he fell ill and then forcibly removed from his family in 1858 at age 6 and raised as a Catholic with the blessing of Pope Pius IX.

