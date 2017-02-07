Steven Curtis Chapman to release memo...

Steven Curtis Chapman to release memoir, Mar. 7

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Christ Community Music

For the first time in his highly successful 30-year career, this music luminary shares intimate details of his personal journey, family life, & stories behind his most beloved songs NASHVILLE, Tenn.-In a music career that spans an astounding 30 years, Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history. He has received five GRAMMYsA , an American Music Award, 58 GMA Dove Awards, 48 No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christ Community Music.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16) Nov '16 narako 2
News 'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f... Nov '16 WasteWater 23
News Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M... Nov '16 Parden Pard 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC