Steven Curtis Chapman Launches Management Company: Exclusive
Grammy winning Christian music veteran Steven Curtis Chapman is launching a new management company, Billboard has learned exclusively. Chapman is partnering with artist manager Mark Mattingly to introduce The Stable Collective, an entertainment-based firm that will handle management and brand development for Chapman's career as well as sign new and established acts.
