Sandi Patty says 'goodbye' with grate...

Sandi Patty says 'goodbye' with gratefulness

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Christ Community Music

For more than 30 years, Sandi Patty has served as gospel music's ultimate ambassador to the world, collecting more than 40 Dove Awards, five GRAMMYs, four Billboard Music Awards and selling over 12 million albums. Along the way, she's entertained Presidents Reagan , Clinton and both Bushes , repeatedly slayed The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson , sold out the most prestigious venues on earth and basically became Christian music's extremely versatile equivalent to Barbra Streisand.

