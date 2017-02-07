Sage Chapel at the former Northfield Mount Hermon School. Photo courtesy of Robert Felton
The Massachusetts campus started by 19th-century evangelist Dwight L. Moody will be turned over to Catholic and Protestant groups after a years-long search process. The gifting of the former Northfield Mount Hermon School to Thomas Aquinas College of California and The Moody Center was announced Tuesday by the National Christian Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC