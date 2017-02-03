Quebec Muslims feel solidarity after shooting
Bloodstains and bullet holes are pictured inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on Jan. 31, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Mathieu Belanger TORONTO Bullet holes and blood splatter still marked the walls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC