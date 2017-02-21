New gallery to add to Banbury's creative culture
Banbury is about to see the addition of two new art initiatives to place it firmly on the cultural map. The Church Lane Gallery will open its doors to the public on Saturday, February 25 from 10am and will be the first town centre gallery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Banbury Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC