Movie Musings: Genesis, Leon Russell and more
The origins of life are a still a mystery, Leon Russell fans get a silver screen tribute, Matt Damon is an ancient Chinese hero and more at the movies this week. Can anyone - for absolute, positive sure - say that the events of the book of Genesis didn't happen exactly as described? I mean, fossils and carbon dating and the general course of recorded human history from all the regions of the world suggest at least a few omissions, but isn't it possible that all of that divergent evidence is actually just one big misinterpretation of every facet of science ever? Diving into such a raging debate is the premise of Del Tackett's documentary "Is Genesis History?" being brought to theaters for a one-night-only screening by Fathom Events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC