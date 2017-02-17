Movie Musings: Genesis, Leon Russell and more

The origins of life are a still a mystery, Leon Russell fans get a silver screen tribute, Matt Damon is an ancient Chinese hero and more at the movies this week. Can anyone - for absolute, positive sure - say that the events of the book of Genesis didn't happen exactly as described? I mean, fossils and carbon dating and the general course of recorded human history from all the regions of the world suggest at least a few omissions, but isn't it possible that all of that divergent evidence is actually just one big misinterpretation of every facet of science ever? Diving into such a raging debate is the premise of Del Tackett's documentary "Is Genesis History?" being brought to theaters for a one-night-only screening by Fathom Events.

