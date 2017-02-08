Michael W. Smith to return to Des Moi...

Michael W. Smith to return to Des Moines on April 1

Three-time GrammyA Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist Michael W. Smith is set to launch The Revolution Tour, featuring husband/wife pop duo Love & The Outcome and special guest Nathan Tasker. The tour will make a stop at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines on April 1. ickets for the show go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com .

