Life Changing Christian Radio broadcasts, Programs, Ministries and stations
The Eric Metaxas Show offers compelling perspective on American culture, political life, and stories making news around the corner and across the globe. ERIC METAXAS is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIL-AM Lafayette Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Mon
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC