In new portrait of Catholic parishes,...

In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing demographics but continued strength

There are 1 comment on the Religion News Service story from Monday, titled In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing demographics but continued strength. In it, Religion News Service reports that:

The authors of a new study, "Catholic Parishes of the 21st Century." From left to right: Jonathon L. Wiggins of the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, Mary L. Gautier of CARA, Charles E. Zech of Villanova University, Mark M. Gray of CARA and the Rev.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gods r Delusions x Mine

Winter Park, FL

#1 22 hrs ago
Count me min.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16) Nov '16 narako 2
News 'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f... Nov '16 WasteWater 23
News Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M... Nov '16 Parden Pard 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 278,884,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC