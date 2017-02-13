In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing demographics but continued strength
There are 1 comment on the Religion News Service story from Monday, titled In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing demographics but continued strength. In it, Religion News Service reports that:
The authors of a new study, "Catholic Parishes of the 21st Century." From left to right: Jonathon L. Wiggins of the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, Mary L. Gautier of CARA, Charles E. Zech of Villanova University, Mark M. Gray of CARA and the Rev.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Religion News Service.
|
#1 22 hrs ago
Count me min.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC