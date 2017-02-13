There are on the Religion News Service story from Monday, titled In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing demographics but continued strength. In it, Religion News Service reports that:

The authors of a new study, "Catholic Parishes of the 21st Century." From left to right: Jonathon L. Wiggins of the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, Mary L. Gautier of CARA, Charles E. Zech of Villanova University, Mark M. Gray of CARA and the Rev.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Religion News Service.