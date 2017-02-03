In a new video, Pope Francis urges compassion for refugees, people on the margins

Pope Francis holds a candle as he arrives to lead the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Feb. 2, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi VATICAN CITY Pope Francis called for greater compassion for refugees and marginalized people less than a week after President Trump ordered a temporary immigration ban from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.