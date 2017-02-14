HarperCollins Christian Tries Out Lon...

HarperCollins Christian Tries Out Longer Pre-Pub Audiobook Excerpts

19 hrs ago

HarperCollins Christian Publishing imprints Thomas Nelson and Zondervan are promoting their audiobook titles with extended samples known as First Listens as interest in podcasts and digital audiobooks continues to grow. The program launched in October and features 15-20 minute pre-publication excerpts from lead-title audiobooks.

Chicago, IL

