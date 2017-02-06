Gary and LeeAnne Dyck Share MIRACLES
Gary and LeeAnne Dyck's new book, Miracles: Your Impossible Is Possible! helps readers see that nothing is impossible for God and that he wants to show the world he exists, that he cares about everyone, and that he will intervene in their lives in miraculous ways. This book is a true account of some of the many miraculous ways God intervened in the natural order of things to change a couple's life.
