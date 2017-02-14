Foothill College features exhibit on Senegal Muslims

Foothill College photographer instructor Ron Herman will display photos highlighting religious diversity in Senegal, in an exhibit from Feb. 23 through March 30 at the Krause Center for Innovation Gallery at the college, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills. The "Messengers of Peace" exhibit feature the Muridiyya, a Senegalese brotherhood that blends African customs with traditional Islamic practices.

