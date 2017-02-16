Exhibit explores Israeli artistsa complex relationship with Jesus

Micha Kirshner's "Aisha el-Kord, Khan Younis Refugee Camp," a 1988, gelatin silver print, reminds many of the Christian pieta. Image courtesy of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem JERUSALEM At the center of the Israel Museum's blockbuster exhibit "Behold the Man: Jesus in Israeli Art" is a life-size photograph of a woman draped in black caressing the head of a small baby asleep on her lap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.