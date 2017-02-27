EXCLUSIVE: Lecrae Shares Inspiration Behind New Song For Octavia Spencer's New Film, 'The Shack'
Christian hip-hop and R&B artist Lecrae has released an infectious new song for the upcoming film The Shack , starring Octavia Spencer and Sam Worthington. The film, based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name, sees Worthington struggling with grief over the loss of his daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC