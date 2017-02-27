Evangelical leaders proclaim 2017 the...

Evangelical leaders proclaim 2017 the - Year of Good News'

14 hrs ago

Two dozen prominent evangelical pastors and denominational leaders are calling Christians to make 2017 the "Year of Good News." That appeal came in a letter organized by Harvest Crusades founder Greg Laurie and published online Tuesday .

