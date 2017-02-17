End of Days will happen this year, cl...

End of Days will happen this year, claims fundamentalists

13 hrs ago

Christian fundamentalists from conspiracy site Signs of End Times claim they have 'evidence from the bible' that 2017 is the End of Days. The site claims the rise in natural disasters including earthquakes are a key sign that we're approaching the apocalypse.

