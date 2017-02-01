Drake Previews Another New Song During London Tour Stop

Drake gave fans another possible preview of what's to come from his forthcoming playlist during the London stop of his international Boy Meets World Tour on Tuesday evening. The song sounds to be a club banger complete with 808s and hi-hat kicks as he raps about taking shots with lines like, "We don't need to hear about a next man" and Drizzy previously previewed More Life music during his Amsterdam tour stop .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.