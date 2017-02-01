Drake Previews Another New Song During London Tour Stop
Drake gave fans another possible preview of what's to come from his forthcoming playlist during the London stop of his international Boy Meets World Tour on Tuesday evening. The song sounds to be a club banger complete with 808s and hi-hat kicks as he raps about taking shots with lines like, "We don't need to hear about a next man" and Drizzy previously previewed More Life music during his Amsterdam tour stop .
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC