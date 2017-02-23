Dorothy E Walls
Dorothy E. Walls, 95 years of West Union, passed away on Wednesday February 22, 2017 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman. She was born in Dayton on December 29, 1921, the daughter of the late Henry and Emma Kindle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Defender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC