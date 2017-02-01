Darlene Zschech - 'Here I Am Send Me,...

Darlene Zschech - 'Here I Am Send Me,' Mar. 3

Read more: Christ Community Music

Renowned worship leader, author and pastor Darlene Zschech releases the Here I Am Send Me CD/DVD globally on March 3, 2017 from Integrity Music . Recorded live with her team at Hope Unlimited Church on the Central Coast of New South Wales, Australia, the album is Zschech's first project following a life changing cancer diagnosis in 2014 and features 11 new songs penned by her along with guest writers like Martin Smith , Paul Baloche , Jenn Johnson and Leeland Mooring .

