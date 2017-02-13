Cucalorus Film Foundation awards grants to 11 NC filmmakers
The Cucalorus Film Foundation and the NC Film Office have awarded 11 filmmakers with "Filmed in NC" grants of undisclosed amounts. A press release from Cucalorus Film Foundation states that the organization strove to "embrace the diversity of the film industry" when making its decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC