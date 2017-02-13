Cucalorus Film Foundation awards gran...

Cucalorus Film Foundation awards grants to 11 NC filmmakers

Monday Feb 13

The Cucalorus Film Foundation and the NC Film Office have awarded 11 filmmakers with "Filmed in NC" grants of undisclosed amounts. A press release from Cucalorus Film Foundation states that the organization strove to "embrace the diversity of the film industry" when making its decisions.

