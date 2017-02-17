Contemporary Christian band MercyMe coming to Perot

Popular contemporary Christian band MercyMe brings their many hit songs to the Perot Theatre stage for a concert Sunday, Feb. 26. Since their major label debut album arrived in 2001, the band has sold millions of records, won American Music and Dove awards, seen themselves nominated for a Grammy and scored monster hits along the way. Guitarist Barry Graul says they'll perform those hit numbers at the show.

