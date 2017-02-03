City RockFest set for Feb. 18
Big Spring will soon welcome several Christian bands who use the power of rock to praise the Most High. The event, sponsored by First United Methodist Church, is called "City RockFest", and kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC