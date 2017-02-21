Christian singer Sandi Patty to make stop in Colorado Springs on farewell tour
Cut to today and the contemporary Christian singer is a five-time Grammy Award winner with three platinum and five gold albums and more than 40 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, 11 of which are consecutive female vocalist of the year honors. Patty often is described as the most-awarded female artist in Christian music, a phrase that makes the 60-year-old chuckle.
