Christian assemblies to be DUMPED

Make yourself at home, Kellyanne! White House adviser is taken to task after she makes herself comfortable on the Oval Office couch while wearing her heels as Trump hosts leaders of black colleges Oscars sensation 'Gary from Chicago' was released from a 20-year-prison sentence for 'several felonies' just three DAYS before the awards and met his fiancee Vicky while behind bars Trump to tout his massive defense buildup, spiking of trade deal, border wall and 'promises kept' before fractious Congress in 'optimistic' speech to joint session Tuesday Celebrity dentist claims he was kicked off American Airlines flight from LAX to JFK for his Iranian heritage and anti-Trump comments Mississippi man 'snapped and shot dead his girlfriend, a 69-year-old churchgoer and injured a jogger' sparking a massive manhunt Three people are killed and two injured after a family traveling home from a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.