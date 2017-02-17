Christian aid group lays off staff in...

Christian aid group lays off staff in wake of Trump's executive order on refugees

World Relief has announced it will lay off more than 140 staff members and close five local offices as a "direct result" of President Trump's order to more than halve the number of refugees resettled this year in the United States. "Our staff at each of these locations have served diligently and sacrificially - some of them for many years - and we are deeply saddened to have to make this difficult decision," World Relief President Scott Arbeiter said in a written statement released Wednesday.

