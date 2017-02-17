The Pregnancy Testing Resource Center sold out its annual Celebrating the Gift of Life Gala Friday, with more than 500 people lining up for food at the Jasper Civic Center. Jenny Odom, executive director of the center, said the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the facility, which helps mothers and families which deal with unplanned pregnancies, providing free pregnancy testing and information on options.

