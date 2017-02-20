Catholics and Jews mark history of th...

Catholics and Jews mark history of the menorah with first joint show

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Religion News Service

The Magdala Stone was discovered by archaeologists unearthing a first century synagogue. A menorah can be seen on the left side of the stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Mon dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb 14 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16) Nov '16 narako 2
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,598 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC