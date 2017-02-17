Boy Scouts Christian alternative sees...

Boy Scouts Christian alternative sees - tremendous response' after transgender decision

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Religion News Service

Trail Life and American Heritage Girls troops from Virginia, Pennsylvania and Texas participate in the 27th Annual DC Bible Reading Marathon on May 5, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of Trail Life Troop VA-0412 Since the Boy Scouts of America decided to accept transgender youngsters, there appears to be a growing market for a different kind of scouting group. The BSA does not require troops chartered by houses of worship to accept children who do not identify with their birth gender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb 14 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16) Nov '16 narako 2
News 'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f... Nov '16 WasteWater 23
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,984,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC