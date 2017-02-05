Bible museum: Is U.S. capital big eno...

Bible museum: Is U.S. capital big enough for two gods?

Artist renderings of the exterior of the Museum of the Bible set to open in November in Washington, D.C. It will be a museum of biblical proportions: a massive, 430,000-square-foot, six-storey exhibition dedicated to the Good Book. At an estimated cost of $660 million , just for the physical structure, the Museum of the Bible is slated to open in Washington, D.C., in November.

