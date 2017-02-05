Bible museum: Is U.S. capital big enough for two gods?
Artist renderings of the exterior of the Museum of the Bible set to open in November in Washington, D.C. It will be a museum of biblical proportions: a massive, 430,000-square-foot, six-storey exhibition dedicated to the Good Book. At an estimated cost of $660 million , just for the physical structure, the Museum of the Bible is slated to open in Washington, D.C., in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC