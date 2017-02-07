Athens Drive High basketball player indicted on felony sex charges
Michael Armstrong, a junior who is currently enrolled in the Wake STEM Early College program at North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus, is facing two second-degree forcible sex offense charges and one kidnapping charge. According to authorities, the incident is alleged to have occurred in the locker room at Athens Drive High and was reported to the school resource officer on Dec. 15. Armstrong was charged Jan. 10. His AAU basketball coach, Les Ramsey, has coached him since the eighth grade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
|'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f...
|Nov '16
|WasteWater
|23
|Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M...
|Nov '16
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC