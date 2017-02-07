Athens Drive High basketball player i...

Athens Drive High basketball player indicted on felony sex charges

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Michael Armstrong, a junior who is currently enrolled in the Wake STEM Early College program at North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus, is facing two second-degree forcible sex offense charges and one kidnapping charge. According to authorities, the incident is alleged to have occurred in the locker room at Athens Drive High and was reported to the school resource officer on Dec. 15. Armstrong was charged Jan. 10. His AAU basketball coach, Les Ramsey, has coached him since the eighth grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16) Nov '16 narako 2
News 'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f... Nov '16 WasteWater 23
News Germans consider two Protestant bishops and a M... Nov '16 Parden Pard 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,580 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC