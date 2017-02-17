Anti-violence concert set for Republi...

Anti-violence concert set for Republic Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stabroek News

The Righteous Invasion of Truth is set to host an inspirational concert on Republic Day to the theme "Love over Violence," which will be headlined by Jamaican Christian artiste Papa San. Other performers will include Samuel Medas, Rondel Disi Holder, Solid Youth, Christina Holder, Seon Fraser and Jason Beaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb 14 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16) Nov '16 narako 2
News 'Sanctuary churches' vow to shield immigrants f... Nov '16 WasteWater 23
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,984,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC