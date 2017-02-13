Andy Stanley to Publish Three New Books with Zondervan
Andy Stanley, founder and senior pastor of North Point Ministries and author of more than 20 books, including the bestselling Deep & Wide , has signed a three-book contract with Zondervan. The three books were acquired by Ryan Pazdur, associate publisher and executive editor of Zondervan, and John Raymond, vice president and publisher of trade curriculum.
