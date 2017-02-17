'A true act of love': Amy Grant's dau...

'A true act of love': Amy Grant's daughter Millie, inspiration...

The daughter of Christian-pop singer Amy Grant recently donated a kidney to her best friend, the family has revealed. Grant's oldest daughter Gloria Mills "Millie" Chapman, who inspired her 1991 smash "Baby Baby," underwent the procedure last month to give one of her kidneys to Kathryn Dudley, who has long battled a rare kidney disease called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, the Tennessean reports.

