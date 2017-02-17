'A true act of love': Amy Grant's daughter Millie, inspiration...
The daughter of Christian-pop singer Amy Grant recently donated a kidney to her best friend, the family has revealed. Grant's oldest daughter Gloria Mills "Millie" Chapman, who inspired her 1991 smash "Baby Baby," underwent the procedure last month to give one of her kidneys to Kathryn Dudley, who has long battled a rare kidney disease called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, the Tennessean reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|13 hr
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC